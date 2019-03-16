Candlelight vigil held in Dearborn for New Zealand mosque shooting victims

DEARBORN, Mich. - A somber crowd asked for prayers for the victims of the New Zealand mosque shooting.

The crowd gathered at the Islamic Center of America. Police cruisers were prominently placed in front of the mosque and officers were inside as a precautionary measure.

“Definitely we feel it here because this could have happened anywhere,” said Nesreen Saab.

Those who came to the vigil lit candles and prayed and spoke out.

“We must stand up to this ugly rhetoric that is not only dividing this country but the world with fear and hatred,” said Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Hussein Dabajeh came to the mosque today for prayers along with his dad.

“My dad was praying next to me and I thought if we have a shooter what do I do and my first thought was I’d throw myself over my dad,” Dabajeh said.

Many had seen the sickening video the shooter live-streamed on Facebook as he went into two mosques and massacred 49 people.

