'Canton 7' movie theater to close in May after 20 years

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A popular movie theater in Canton Township announced they'll be closing after more than 20 years.

"Canton 7" posted on Facebook last week that they will close in May.

The movie theater, on Ford Road near Sheldon Road, opened back in 1999. It has gone through different name changes, previously known as "Canton 6" and "Canton Cinemas."

The theater is a Goodrich Quality Theater and says gift cards will be accepted at any GQT theater after it closes.

Fans of the theater have been sharing memories on the theater's Facebook page all week.

"This is so sad! This is always our first choice for movies! Good prices, good concessions, and super nice people. Thanks for all you have done to support the community with movie passes, popcorn donations, etc. And we still call it Canton 6 as well!" - Michele Lindberg

"Jessica Tashman I saw my first movie in this theater, Beauty and the Beast. I'm going to miss you, Canton 7. Thanks for the great memories." - Jessica Tashman

