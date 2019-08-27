Canton man charged with filming women in tanning, changing rooms

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Canton Township man has been charged with filming women in changing and tanning rooms at two businesses, officials said.

Futa Sakamoto, 44, is charged with capturing an image of an unclothed person, a five-year felony; surveilling an unclothed person, a two-year felony; and eavesdropping -- installing or using a device to observe, record or photograph, a two-year felony.

Police said a woman at Aqua Tots on Joy Road saw a recording device aimed toward her changing stall.

She confronted Sakamoto and told staff about her findings, police said.

Canton police investigated and found additional recordings from a tanning room at Planet Fitness, according to authorities.

Detectives are working to make contact with possible victims from Planet Fitness.

It's unclear when the recordings were made or when Sakamoto was caught.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 35th District Court in Plymouth. Judge Mike Gerou set bail at $250,000.

Sakamoto must wear a GPS tether if released.

He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 6.

