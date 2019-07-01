Canton man in viral video on Lodge Freeway arrested

DETROIT - Detroit police Chief James Craig announced a man from Canton who appeared in a viral video has been arrested. Police also identified six additional cars in the video.

The video, which went viral quickly on social media showed illegal stunt driving on the Lodge Freeway.

“The bottom line is we will find you, and when we do, we will deal with you,” said Craig.

Detroit’s top cop said it is as simple as that when it comes to keeping the roads safe.

It’s a message he echoed loud and clear Monday at a news conference just days after the video took off on social media.

It shows several people spinning out of control on the Lodge Freeway, doing donuts and blocking lanes of traffic at the same time.

“About 11:05 is when we got our first call about cars blocking parts of the freeway. At 11:08, our first MSP unit arrived on scene, unfortunately they were on the other side of the freeway. These incidents were occurring northbound at Livernois they were actually southbound,” said Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police.

Several people got out of their cars. Many recorded the incident and posted it on social media. It was shortly after that, police arrested a 25-year-old from Canton.

“Within two hours he was located and arrested. What he was arrested for was he didn’t have a driver’s license, so we took him into custody for that. He was also cited for a number of issues. In addition to the 25-year old man who was arrested, we have identified six additional vehicles involved in this activity,” said Craig.

Craig said they will continue to go after those who put other drivers in danger.

“Between the days of March 24 to June 23, just to give you an example of how serious this department is to enforcing traffic, we wrote a total of 6,773 citations, 14 arrests and 333 impounds. It’s no secret that if we see you and you run from us, we’re not going to chase you, but what you can’t outrun is a helicopter,” said Craig.



