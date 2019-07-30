Canton Township boy, 10, charged with assault after throwing ball at classmate

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 10-year-old Canton Township boy is facing an aggravated assault charge after he threw a ball at a classmate.

Officials said the boy was playing a game called tips April 29 at a school in the 1270 block of Haggerty Road. When playing tips, players throw a rubber ball in the air and jump to catch it.

After the game was over, the boy allegedly forcefully threw the ball directly at a 9-year-old boy, causing the child to suffer a concussion and abrasions on his face.

The boy is charged as a minor. He is due in court Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.