Car slams into Dearborn middle school boiler room during basketball game

DEARBORN, Mich. - There was no mistaking something happened Tuesday night at Bryant Middle School in Dearborn.

However, people who were outside the building did not know exactly what it was.

"Heard crash from across the street. I thought it was an explosion from the boiler room," said Brendan Hay.

Inside the gym, which is right next to the boiler room, a league was in the middle of a basketball game and everyone was forced to start evacuating after a car smashed into the building.

The driver drove through the wall and landed down inside the boiler room. Kyler Owenby was, a basketball coach who was leaving at the time, watched it happen.

"I was on the outside of the building, and I saw a car coming down the street going about 90 miles per hour, continues to go straight into the building -- no brake lights or anything -- car goes into the school, and the guy came walking out about a minute and 1/2 later," said Owenby.

That driver suffered minor injuries. Why the crash happened remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

School is open on Wednesday.

