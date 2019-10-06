Car thief steals precious memories from Dearborn family

A family in Dearborn is devastated after an SUV was stolen -- but it's not the auto theft that is upsetting them.

There are few possessions more valuable than family memories.

Diane Turner had three tote bags filled with family photographs. She said the photos are priceless because there aren't digital backups.

Her grandmother recently passed away, so the pictures are precious memories Turner and her sisters have.

She said the boxes were heavy, and she needed help carrying them inside from the SUV.

The SUV was stolen from in front of Turner's house.

The family does have some photos, but it's difficult not to think about how many they lost.

"There were so many photo albums," Turner said. "She saved everything."

Turner and her family have a message for the people who stole the SUV.

"I don't even care about the car," Turner said. "I just want those pictures back."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.