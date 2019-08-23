Carjacked tow truck used by thieves to smash into Detroit check cashing business, police say

DETROIT - A tow truck driver was carjacked by two thieves who used the truck to smash into a Detroit check cashing business, police said.

A driver from Bobby's Towing in Detroit was called around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 17000 block of Freeland Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

The caller told the tow truck driver his car broke down and he needed help, officials said.

When the driver arrived, two men forced him out of the tow truck at gunpoint, according to authorities.

The 43-year-old tow truck driver was not injured, according to officials.

The men drove the tow truck to a check cashing business in the 14000 block of West McNichols Road and backed the truck into the front of the building, police said.

The damage from a smash-and-grab at a check cashing business in Detroit on Aug. 23, 2019. (WDIV)

Officials said the building was severely damaged by the men in their effort to break in to steal cash. But the owner of the check cashing business said the men didn't appear to get away with anything.

Police are still searching for the two men.

One man was described as being 35 years old and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing dark shorts and was armed with a handgun, police said.

The other man was 20 to 25 years old and weighed about 190 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing, officials said.

The scene of an attempted smash-and-grab with a stolen tow truck on Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. (WDIV)

