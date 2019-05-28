Carjacker pulls gun on man walking with crutches, steals his SUV in Detroit

DETROIT - A carjacker pulled a gun on a man using crutches and stole his SUV in Detroit early Monday.

Daniel Chapman, 36, is recovering from a broken ankle. He stopped to get his son a juice that he could drink when he woke up.

Chapman was walking to his GMC Yukon about 1:45 a.m. at a store in the 9400 block of Woodward Avenue when a man approached him from behind with a gun.

"He was like, 'Unless you're trying to die tonight, give me your keys and your money right now,'" Chapman said.

The gunman took Chapman's 2011 black GMC Yukon and $18. He fled the scene, police said. The Yukon had license plate No. DZE8049.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the gunman's whereabouts is asked to call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Here is surveillance video of the Yukon leaving the parking lot:

