Case against Detroit teen accused of shooting 10-year-old with BB gun dropped

DETROIT - The case against a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a 10-year-old girl with a BB gun earlier this month was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Original Report: Teen boys shoot 10-year-old girl with BB gun while she plays at Detroit park

According to court records, the boy was charged with possession of a weapon - felony firearm in connection with the Aug. 8 incident that allegedly happened at a park on the west side.

The teen was accused of shooting the girl with a BB gun while she played on a swingset.

