Case dismissed for Royal Oak man in crash that killed 2 young women on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT - The case has been dismissed against a 25-year-old Royal Oak man in connection with an I-75 crash that left two young women dead in Detroit.

Douglas Muller was accused of causing a June 3, 2017, crash that killed Shelby Seyburn, 22, of Commerce Township, and Sydney Zaleski, 23, of White Lake Township. The women were in the back of a Jeep that was struck in a chain-reaction crash caused by Muller's reckless driving, police said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 killed, 8 injured in crash on I-75 in Detroit

Muller was originally charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of manslaughter and two counts of moving violation causing death, but the case was dismissed Friday.

More about victims

Seyburn was with her boyfriend and friends when she was killed. She and her friends were planning a fun day in Detroit when their 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in a crash. The Jeep rolled over after striking a Ford Edge. The stretch of interstate near Mack Avenue was shut down for hours as Michigan State Police investigated. A preliminary investigation has led police to believe road rage may have been a factor.

Seyburn's lifelong friend, a 23-year-old woman from White Lake, also was killed. Overall, 10 people were injured. Seyburn's long-time boyfriend, Ryan, was inconsolable at the scene. They had planned to spend the day biking in Detroit.

"He was the love of her life," a family member said.

What happened

Police offered this description of the crash:

At this time preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Edge was traveling in the left center lane of southbound I-75. A 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling in the left lane. For a yet to be determined reason, the Grand Cherokee entered the left center lane and struck the Edge. The impact caused the driver of the Cherokee to lose control, spin out, and roll over.

The impact also caused the driver of the Edge to lose control and hit a 1999 Ford Van causing the van to lose control, spin out, and strike a 2015 GMC Terrain. The Terrain lost control, and rolled over. During the crash a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was also struck, however investigators have not determined by which vehicle yet.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined and is still under investigation pending autopsy results, vehicle inspections, and evidence possessing and interviews.

There were 10 different persons involved in the crash that were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and serious injuries. Two passengers of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were killed during the crash.

The Michigan State Police is requesting that anyone that may have witnessed the crash to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000. This investigation is continuing by the Michigan State Police Metro South Post and the crash reconstruction unit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.