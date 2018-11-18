Case of the mumps suspected at Allen Park elementary school

Theresa Brown, the principal at Lindemann Elementary School in Allen Park sent a letter to parents regarding a suspected case of the mumps reported in a student.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Theresa Brown, the principal at Lindemann Elementary School in Allen Park sent a letter to parents on Friday regarding a suspected case of the mumps reported in a student. The school is working with the Wayne County Health Department to address the situation.

The letter from Allen Park Public Schools can be read below:

"A suspect case of mumps has been reported in one our your child's classmates. We are working closely with the Wayne County Health Department in response to this situation.

Mumps is a viral illness with symptoms that include fever, headache, fatigue, and swelling and tenderness of several glands under the ears and jaw. Symptoms usually last 7 to 10 days. Some people with mumps may have very mild or no symptoms.

In most children mumps is a mild disease, but sometimes it can cause serious problems like meningitis, deafness and male sterility.

The mumps virus is spread from person to person by contact with the saliva or mucus of an infected person through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact. Symptoms first appear 12 to 26 days after exposure to an infected person. There is no cure for mumps, only supportive treatment for symptoms including rest, fluids, and fever reducing medications.

Only a health care provider can diagnose and test for mumps. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of mumps should be evaluated by their health care provider.

Mumps can spread before symptoms appear and for 5 days afterward. Children with mumps should be excluded from school or daycare settings for at least 5 days after the onset of symptoms. Diagnosed adults should also remain home from work.

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. Children should receive one dose of measles/mumps/rubella (mmr) vaccine at age 12 through 15 months and a second dose at age 4 through 6 years. Vaccination with the mmr vaccine is required for entry into both childcare and school settings in Michigan.

If you have any questions please contact your family physician or the Wayne County Health Department."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.