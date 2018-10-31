Catholic deacon in Troy arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child, police say

TROY, Mich. - A Catholic deacon in Troy is under arrest for the alleged sexual abuse of a child, according to officials.

Hurmiz Risko Ishak, 63, of Fraser, has long been a deacon at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church on Big Beaver Road in Troy.

He was in 54-4 District Court on Wednesday afternoon for his arraignment.

Troy police arrested Ishak earlier in the day after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a young boy at the church.

The abuse allegations were first reported to Troy police in mid-October by church officials who have since suspended Ishak from any duties in the church.

Ishak told the magistrate he's been a deacon for 21 years. Troy police said his alleged assaults on the boy at the church started in May 2017 and lasted until Oct. 2, 2018.

Police told the judge another child is an apparent witness.

Ishak faces three counts of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct on a child. The judge said the deacon used his authoritative position of power over the child as a way to get him to submit.

Troy police asked for a high cash bond for Ishak, saying he was born in Iraq and has family there. They also asked that he not have any contact with the victim, his family or the witness.

The judge granted those requests, giving Ishak a $300,000 bail with no 10 percent, meaning he needs to come up with the full amount to get out of jail.

Ishak said in court that he doesn't have enough money to cover that bail.

If Ishak makes bond, he'll have to wear an electronic tether and live under house arrest. He also has to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, the judge said.

