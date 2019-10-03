Cause of fatal Lansing-area plane crash unknown

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The cause of a plane crash that killed three people Thursday near a Lansing airport is unknown.

The single-engine Socata TBM 700 crashed at 8:57 a.m. about 125 yards west of Airport Road, near the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens cemetery, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA officials said there were six people aboard the plane.

The plane took off from Indy South Greenwood Airport in Indianapolis and was preparing to land at the Capital Region International Airport when it crashed, officials said.

FAA investigators are investigating the crash. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have also been notified.

Officials said there is no sign there was a fire in the plane.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, officials said.

