Cellphone video shows woman firing shots at man in vehicle on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Cellphone cameras were rolling Wednesday when a woman involved in an argument fired shots at a man in a vehicle, police said.

The alleged incident happened on Indiana Street near Puritan Avenue on Detroit's west side.

The woman got in argument with a man and went into her home to retrieve a gun, officials said. When the man started to drive away, she opened fire, according to authorities.

Cellphone videos captured the sound of the gunfire.

"There is always gunfire, and this is a bad block," resident Suerita Faustina said.

Faustina said she had to take cover. She said there are children up and down the street, but they constantly have to deal with gunshots.

"They have arguments, and then gunfire within seconds," Faustina said. "We have to stay safe. We don't sit in the backyard."

