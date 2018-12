A Center Line police officer has been suspended, authorities said. (WDIV)

CENTER LINE, Mich. - A Center Line police officer has been suspended amid a criminal investigation, officials said.

The officer has been suspended with pay, according to authorities.

Police said the officer has been with the department for more than a year, but he has spent several years in law enforcement.

No additional information was made available.

