Center Line police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A 35-year-old Center Line police officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

George Andrew Tackett, who lives in Warren, is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's friend. The alleged victim is a 35-year-old woman from Hazel Park.

Hazel Park police said the victim went to the Hazel Park Police Department on Nov. 19 to report she had been sexually assaulted by Tackett at her home. She said he had been at her friend and Tackett's home and he drove her to her home.

"The victim stated she arrived home and the suspect entered her home uninvited," reads a statement from Hazel Park police. "The victim stated the suspect then sexually assaulted her in the home and then left. The victim immediately contacted friends. She then sought a medical exam. The victim stated she was encouraged to report the incident and filed a report with the Hazel Park police."

The victim stated he was not on duty at the time of the incident and she reported no weapons were involved in the assault.

The Center Line Police Department investigated and interviewed the suspect. Upon confirming the suspect’s employment status, Center Line police were informed of the active investigation. Hackett was suspended from his job with the police department. The investigation was turned over to the Oakland County prosecutor for review and a warrant request.

On Wednesday, Hackett was charged with criminal sexual conduct first-degree and criminal sexual conduct second-degree. He was arraigned and received a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 20.

