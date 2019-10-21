Charges expected in fatal Roseville bar shooting

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 21-year-old man is expected to face a judge for arraignment Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting a 37-year-old man at Dooley's bar in Roseville.

The incident happened early Sunday morning after a fight in a bathroom of the bar, according to police. Family said the victim, Johnny Owczarski, left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Police said there was an argument between two men that turned into a physical fight. Police said the 21-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot Owczarski.

Local 4 has confirmed that Owczarski was at Dooley's with his brother-in-law and that his brother-in-law was the one involved in a fight with the shooter. He also held the 21-year-old at gunpoint while they waited for police to arrive and arrest him.

Family said Owczarski was the kind of man who wanted to see others smile, sometimes doing random and ridiculous things just to get a laugh.

The mother of Owczarski's daughter didn't want to appear on camera, but did make a statement in a Facebook post: "I never thought in a million years I would have to tell my 7-year-old baby girl her father's life was taken by a reckless 21-year-old kid who had no business having a gun. I can't explain in words what an amazing, loving father you were."

READ: Man found dead in bathroom of Roseville bar after argument

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.