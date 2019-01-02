Charity seeks volunteers to help deliver bunk beds to kids in need in Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean it's time to stop giving.

Kim DeGiulio visited the Lowe's in Southfield after it recently donated supplies to a charity called Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which delivers bunk beds to children in need. The charity is now asking for people to donate their time.

Wendell Gramlich is the president of the Michigan Metro Detroit chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"They're sleeping on air mattresses, on the floor, sleeping bags, sharing a bed with mom, grandma," Gramlich said.

Gramlich and his wife brought the charity to Metro Detroit after his wife saw the need for it.

"(My wife) was working with a student, he was progressing, and over Christmas break he started regressing and falling asleep. She found out he no longer had a mattress. He no longer had a bed," he said.

"If there's one kid in Westland there's gotta be at least a few dozen and then in Metro Detroit there's gotta be thousands," Gramlich said.

The couple brought the charity to Metro Detroit last June. Since then they've built and delivered 56 beds, and this Saturday they're planning on delivering 26 more beds that have already been made.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs 30 volunteers to help with deliveries this coming Saturday. The deliveries will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

They deliver everything from the frame, the mattress, the bedding and the pillow.

Gramlich said it's a great way to spend a day, and giving the gift of a bed to those who need it is an experience you'll never forget.

To find out how to volunteer follow the links below: