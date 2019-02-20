Chemical Bank awarded naming rights to Detroit's Cobo Center

DETROIT - Michigan-based Chemical Bank has been awarded naming rights to Detroit's Cobo Center.

The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority has awarded the naming rights of Cobo Center to Chemical Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Michigan.

Chemical Bank and the DRCFA will announce the new name by the end of 2019, and it will remain as Cobo Center until that time.

“This is the kind of unique collaboration and long-term commitment to the city of Detroit and greater region that can make a real, meaningful difference for Michiganders. I’m eager to partner with the business community to make sure we bring more investment to our state, boost local economies in cities like Detroit, and connect more Michiganders to good-paying jobs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Our world-class convention center now has a world-class corporate partner in Chemical Bank,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We couldn’t be more proud of the investments Chemical Bank is making in our city, from its new headquarters to its support for our Strategic Neighborhood Fund. Today’s announcement will help ensure our convention center remains a facility Detroiters will be proud of for years to come.”

“Our announcement today gives us all an important message: that public-private partnerships work, and that we continue to dedicate ourselves to serving the customers of this great Center and to the rebuilding of a truly great American city,” said Larry Alexander, Chairman of the DRCFA and President and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There could not be a better partner than Chemical Bank.”

“Today’s announcement continues to build on our bank’s investment in the city, its neighborhoods, the region and our state,” said Gary Torgow, Chairman of the Board for Chemical Financial Corporation. “Along with our recently announced merger with TCF Financial Corporation that will bring the headquarters of the combined company and the TCF brand to downtown Detroit, we look forward to contributing to make this Center a vibrant destination for our city and our region for many years to come.”

The largest bank headquartered in the state of Michigan, Chemical Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chemical Financial Corporation. It was selected to receive naming rights after an extensive competitive process.

