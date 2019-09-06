Chesterfield Township police arrest suspected bank robber and accomplice

The arrests were made after Chesterfield Township police were surveilling the area of the TCF Bank on 23 Mile Road. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Chesterfield Township police arrested a suspected bank robber and accomplice Friday at 11 a.m. in the area of 23 Mile and Seaden roads.

The two men arrested were being sought by police for a bank robbery that happened at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the TCF Bank on 23 Mile Road.

Both the suspected robber and accomplice were located walking along 23 Mile Road on Friday after police received a tip that a person of interest in the robbery was in the area.

Once Chesterfield Township police detectives made contact with the men a short foot chase developed.

One of the men was quickly arrested and the other was found hiding in an adjacent business and arrested moments later.

Two firearms were recovered, police said. They said both of the robbers are in their early 20s and from Detroit. Both of the men are being held at the Chesterfield Township Police Department and will be arraigned next week.

