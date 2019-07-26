Child killed, another injured in go-kart crash on St. Clair County road

KENOCKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small town in St. Clair County is dealing with tragedy Friday after a deadly crash involving two small children in a go-kart.

The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at Beard and Fargo roads in Kenockee Township, officials said. It left a 13-year-old boy dead and a 10-year-old boy critically injured.

"I am very sorry to see that," said Joe Sopha, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash. "I am very sorry for their parents and grandparents, and lots of prayers."

Sopha lives near Beard and Fargo roads.

"I'd seen two boys," he said. "They're young, unconcious, kind of folded down into a go-kart. They were both having a hard time breathing that time."

Police said the boys were struck by a car at the intersection.

"The lady that actually hit them -- she was just in tears and she didn't see them," Sopha said.

He said the sun was shining so bright it blocked the driver's view.

Sopha said he would often see the two boys riding their go-kart and never imagined something like this would happen.

"Good families," Sopha said. "Good kids. It wasn't like they were causing any trouble. Just a bad accident."

The 10-year-old boy is still in critical condition, medical officials said.

