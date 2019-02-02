Children playing with lighter start Pontiac house fire that injured mother, kids

PONTIAC, Mich. - Children playing with a lighter sparked a house fire in Pontiac.

The fire injured the children and their mother.

"I just saw all of the police and fire department in there,” Salbedor Gutieerrec, the woman's husband, said.

"My wife, she was scared, seeing all of the fire and smoke coming out of there,” Gutieerrec said.

Police and fire crews said a family of four were inside the home on Thursday afternoon when two kids started playing with a lighter. Somehow, something caught on fire and the flames spread beyond control.

Fire crews said they used the window on the second floor to get out of the home, with seconds to spare.

“You worry about the younger kids. Make sure they’re OK in there,” Gutieerrec said.

