Church founded by Michigan's first female black landowner celebrates 150th anniversary

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One of the most historic churches in Michigan is celebrating 150 years of faith on Sunday.

St. James Episcopal Church -- 25150 East River Road in Grosse Ile Township -- is celebrating 150 years of advocacy, diversity and faith at 10 a.m. Sunday in honor of its founder. The service will be followed by a catered brunch along the Detroit River.

The church's founder, Lisette Denison Forth, was the first black female landowner in the state. She was an inductee into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame in 2017.

Forth was born into slavery, but escaped to Canada where she owned property, stocks and shares in a steamboat company.

When she died, she left her life savings of $1,500 to build St. James Episcopal Church.

"I am honored and humbled to be the rector during this joyous occasion," said reverend Phil Dinwiddie, Rector of St. James. "To this day, we structure our missions to support Lisette's vision for this community, which is really Christ's own mission and the mission of the church. I hope and believe she would be very proud to see how far we've come."

The church supports 22 local, national and international benevolences, including the Grosse Ile Food Pantry, the Spirit of Hope Soup Kitchen in Detroit and El Hogar De Amor Y Esperanza in Honduras.

