City of Detroit says it didn't order demolition of house meant for needy family

DETROIT - The city of Detroit said it didn't order the demolition of a home meant for a needy family.

Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said some paperwork shows the address of the home, so the demolition wasn't a mistake.

Gay-Dagnogo's nonprofit bought the house and was renovating it to give to a needy family at Christmastime, but she was informed last week that it had been torn down.

Detroit police are investigating the demolition, but Gay-Dagnogo is doing her own digging to try to figure out what happened.

"Why was it demolished? Who demolished it?" she said.

The pieces of the house were taken to Woodland Meadows Landfill in Wayne. Gay-Dagnogo said she was told Waste Management is working with police during the investigation.

