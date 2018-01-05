City of Detroit seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions

DETROIT - Volunteers are needed this weekend to assist with homeless outreach in Detroit.

Volunteers will help locate homeless people who may need help. Flyers with contact numbers to warming centers and transportation will also be provided to stores, gas stations, barber shops and beauty salons, to encourage employees to call for help if they see anyone in need.

Assistance is needed on Friday-Sunday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Volunteers are encouraged to ride in teams and patrol during a 6-9 p.m. shift or 9 p.m. to midnight shift. Volunteers will receive a map that shows areas homeless individuals tend to travel.

Those helping will check in at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries hall at 138 Stimson Street, between Woodward and Cass avenues.

Those wishing to volunteer should contact Terra DeFoe at 313-520-1088 or Defoet@detroitmi.gov.

