Detroit seeking donations as city expands homeless outreach during dangerously cold weather

DETROIT - Detroit is seeking donations to help as the city works to increase homeless outreach during the extremely cold weather southeast Michigan has been experiencing.

City-contracted service providers and the faith-based community are working together to locate and provide shelter to those outside.

Volunteers will be checking areas where homeless people are known to congregate between 6 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The volunteers will distribute information to connect those out in the cold to a service provider, warming center or other shelter.

The patrols will also help coordinate distribution of resources, such as winter hats, gloves and socks.

Those wishing to donate items for the homeless can drop them off at two locations:

The Noah Project at the Central Detroit Methodist

23 East Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

313-965-5422

438 St. Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48226

313-964-2823

Monetary donations are also being collected by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, Cass Community Social Services and Southwest Solutions.

