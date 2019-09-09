City of Trenton awarded $250,000 EGLE Grant for new entertainment center

A contaminated property in Trenton will be redeveloped as an entertainment venue. (WDIV)

TRENTON, Mich. - A contaminated property in Trenton will be redeveloped as an entertainment venue with help from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The city of Trenton was awarded a $250,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to revitalize and safely reuse the former Trenton Lanes at 3336 and 3360 West Jefferson Avenue.

Trenton Lanes was built on the site of an old gas station. Soil and groundwater are contaminated with solvents and gasoline from the former gas station.

The brownfield grant will be used to remove contaminated soil and install barriers and a ventilation system to prevent exposure to harmful vapors.

Fourth Wheel LLC will use the building for an entertainment center with a restaurant and bar, arcade-style video games, golf simulators, and bicycle rentals.

The venue will feature a removable roller rink in the area of the former bowling lanes that also can convert into a large space for games such as fowling and cornhole. The $750,000 redevelopment will create more than 30 new jobs.

EGLE partners with communities to protect public health and the environment and revitalize contaminated property.

EGLE grants and loans pay for environmental investigation and cleanup on brownfields, which are vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected environmental contamination.

More than half of EGLE’s budget each year flows into Michigan communities in grants, loans and other spending.

Partnerships between EGLE and communities have created more than $4.7 billion in private investment and 24,000 new jobs over the life of the Brownfield Redevelopment Program.

When brownfields are redeveloped, property values increase both on the revitalized site and on other nearby properties. Learn more at Michigan.gov/EGLEBrownfields.



