City of Warren implements rewards program for information on suspected drug dealers

WARREN, Mich. - The city of Warren is trying a new strategy in fighting illegal drugs in the city.

A new program was announced Wednesday that rewards residents with $500 for information leading to a search warrant and arrest involving illegal drug sales from a Warren residence.

The program is called People Against Illegal Drugs (PAID).

“This program means all Warren residents will be the eyes and ears in our war against drug pushers,” said Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

According to the city, the tips will be confidential.

“Our residents have the right to live, work and raise a family in an illegal drug-free neighborhood,” said police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Dwyer said the rewards will come from drug forfeiture funds.

"For years we've been fighting the war on drugs, and quite frankly, we're not winning the war," Dwyer said.

Tipsters should provide as much information as possible, including the address of the suspected drug house and a summary of the drug dealer’s activity. Tipster also must provide a contact name and number to receive a cash reward that will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Both Fouts and Dwyer described the program as “unique and farreaching.”

The special telephone hotline for tipsters is 586-574-GUTS.

