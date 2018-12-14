City officials shut down Edward Hotel in Dearborn due to multiple fire safety, maintenance issues

The front of the Edward Hotel in Dearborn (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn city officials have shut down the Edward Hotel due to fire safety and property maintenance violations.

City officials cited multiple unresolved, serious violations of fire safety and property maintenance safety codes as the reason for the hotel's forced shutdown.

The hotel was required to close at noon Friday, according to officials.

The entrance of the Edward Hotel in Dearborn (WDIV)

Hotel operators were told Wednesday by city officials that the property had been deemed unfit for human occupancy, city officials said. The building was found to be in disrepair due to lack of maintenance.

The city gave hotel operators until noon Friday to correct the violations, but that deadline was not met, officials said.

Multiple violations of the international fire code were found Dec. 4 during an annual inspection, fire officials said.

City building officials said they found multiple violations of the 2015 international property maintenance code during followup inspections.

"Although the city had been working with the operators of the hotel since May 2016 as they progressed toward a certificate of occupancy and compliance with property maintenance codes, the most recent violations are so serious that the city needed to close the building to protect guests, employees and the public," Dearborn officials said in a release.

City officials said the owner of the hotel is listed as 600 Town Center Realty LLC and the operator as Edward Hotel Michigan LLC. Xiao Hua Gong was listed as the manager of the companies, officials said.

The back of the Edward Hotel in Dearborn (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.