Clarkston High School holds military signing day to celebrate students joining armed forces

CLARKSON, Mich. - Clarkston High School highlighted students joining the armed forces during its military signing day Wednesday.

Eight students have committed to serve after high school.

"I feel like it's more of a betterment for me. I'm growing as a person. I'm going to become a better human being by coming through this. It's going to make me grow," Alex Hunt said.

Hunt is headed to the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Alabama, where he will study aerospace engineering. He was recognized for receiving an ROTC scholarship.

Other students joining the military include Will Burtnett, who is joining an Army ROTC program; Austin Hayes, who is joining the Army; Rebekah Gerhardt, who is joining the Marines; Corey Rodgers, who is joining the National Guard; Alexis Stolnicki, who is joining the Navy; and Casper Schichtle, who is joining the Air Force.

