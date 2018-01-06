Clarkston's Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort seeks family for free ski lessons program

Pine Knob's Wonder Carpet in the beginner area makes learning to ski and snowboard easy. (Photo by Michael Dwyer)

CLARKSTON, Mich. - The Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort is looking for a family it can teach to ski this winter.

The official 2018 “Learn to Ski Family” will be able to have lessons once a week during the season.

“We want to show off our wonderful progressive beginner area at Pine Knob,” said Jeff King, manager of the Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard School. “Our professional instructors will take the family from their first time on skis through all the basics and advance them as they are ready.”

Lift tickets, rental equipment and a one-hour lesson will be included with each visit. The family is encouraged to stay and practice afterward.

Ideally, Pine Knob would like a family of four people, and all members must be first-time skiers.

The family members should be comfortable in the spotlight. Their experiences will be documented along the way, though pictures, video and on social media.

To apply, send an email to pkskischool@gmail.com with “We Want to Learn to Ski” in the subject line. Include why you want to learn, the social media sites to which you belong, each family member's age, a family photo and contact information.

The family selected must provide their own clothing. Pine Knob will provide boots and helmets. Pine Knob will review all applicants the week of Jan. 15.

The Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort is located in north Oakland County between Detroit and Flint. Pine Knob has 17 runs and three terrain parks. It also has two world-famous Wonder Carpets, six chairlifts and four towropes.

