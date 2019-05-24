Clarkston students help orchestrate surprise princess party for girl with life-threatening condition

CLARKSTON, Mich. - Today was the culmination of a surprise that took 1,200 students to pull off.

There was not an empty seat inside the gym at Clarkston Junior High School as students surprised a 10-year-old girl who has a life-threatening condition with a princess-themed party.

The energy in the room was at an all-time high. Students were dressed in pink and white, all of them cheering for Addyson -- the girl at the center of the party.

Addyson has Down syndrome and was diagnosed in summer 2017 with a life-threatening cardiac condition.

Her mother, Amanda, said if anyone can handle it, Addyson can.

"#TeamAddyson. Team Addyson forever," she said.

Make-A-Wish Michigan and Clarkston Junior High School teamed up Friday to grant a once in-a-lifetime wish. They gave Addyson a Barbie doll house and a trip to Disneyworld.

“So overwhelmed. I know you love your dream house. I feel very overwhelmed and appreciative. It’s overwhelming, but it’s nice to see the community, really rally around something that matters, a lot,” Amanda said.

