Clawson dance studio owner accused of sexually assaulting teen student

CLAWSON, Mich. - A dance studio owner in Clawson is accused of sexually assaulting one of his teenaged students over a two-year period.

Clawson police said Christopher Keen, 59, faces criminal sexual conduct charges for the alleged assault of the teen at his Kaleidoscope Studio for Performing Arts in Clawson and at his home in Birmingham.

Police say the abuse happened when the boy was between 13 and 16 years old during the years 2013 and 2014. There are two other possible victims -- both males -- who have come forward but have not filed charges due to trauma, police said.

Investigators believe there are more victims who have not come forward.

"This is an on-going investigation, our department is aware of two other possible victims and our detectives continue to work on that information. We feel there are other victim’s out there that have not told anybody due to the fact that this suspect used his authoritative position to take advantage of his students, advising them not to tell anybody because his life would be over and telling them he loved them," reads a statement from the Clawson Police Department. "We are notifying the public for safety reasons and would ask if anybody has additional information about this studio or if there are other victim’s to please come forward and call Det. Sgt. Kellie Bauss at 248-655-4450."

Keen was arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

Criminal sexual conduct, first degree, sexual penetration (life felony)

Criminal sexual condutct, second degree, sexual contact (15-year felony)

