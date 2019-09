DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the people who stole an ATM from a BP gas station in Southwest Detroit.

It happened at the gas station on Fort near Clark.

The front door of the building was smashed out during the crime. The clerk was injured by flying glass in the process. He was not seriously hurt.

No arrests have been made.

