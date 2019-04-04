Clinton Township basement dentist to be sentenced

A Clinton Township man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with an illegal dental practice in his basement will be sentenced Thursday.

Leka Gjokaj has pleased guilty to charges of operating without a dental license.

Pictures released by police show the setup in the basement included a dental chair, a mirror hanging from the ceiling and several dental tools.

You can see the pictures in the gallery below.

Prosecutors said Gjokaj was preying on victims to gather money, but his defense attorney said officials are painting an unfair picture. The attorney said Gjokaj should have gotten a license, but he's not a monster and was just trying to help.

Prosecutors said he needs to be held accountable for the illegal practice.

Gjokaj is from Albania and was on a valid visa in the United States, but that visa appears to have expired.

Leka Gjokaj (WDIV)

He could face up to four years in prison.

Gjokaj is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail, in addition to a federal detainer due to the expired visa, so he will not be able to get out of jail, officials said.

