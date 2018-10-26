Clinton Township man charged after girlfriend found dead in middle of Harrison Township road

Tyler Stewart has been charged in the death of his girlfriend, Danielle Labellarte. (WDIV)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was found in the middle of the street in Harrison Township.

Tyler Stewart, 34, was arrested Wednesday after the body of Danielle Labellarte, 33, of Warren, was found on Shook Road near Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Tyler Stewart (WDIV)

Police said Stewart and Labellarte were at the Ruth Motel when they got into an argument. Stewart had been staying at the motel for about a month, and Labellarte would visit him on a regular basis, officials said.

The couple left the motel in Stewart's vehicle around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, and when Labellarte tried to get out of the vehicle, Stewart ran her over and left the scene, according to officials.

A man driving through the area called police when he saw Labellarte's body in the street, officials said.

"I woke up about 7:30 wondering why I had flashing lights in my window," a motel guest said. "I opened the door, and I was like, 'Wow. They've got everything closed down.' I walked over here. I was going to go to 7-Eleven to get a coffee. I was like, 'I can't go there,' and I looked and there was a body in the road."

Stewart is charged with manslaughter, operating with a suspended, revoked or denied license causing death and failure to stop at the scene of the accident when at fault resulting in death. All three charges are 15-year felonies.

Stewart is being held on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7 for a probable cause hearing.

