Boyfriend arrested after Warren woman's body found in middle of Harrison Township road

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was taken into custody Wednesday after his girlfriend was found dead in the middle of a road in Harrison Township, according to authorities.

Danielle Labellarte, 33, of Warren, was found dead around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Shook Road near Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Officials are calling the case a "suspicious hit-and-run."

Danielle Labellarte (WDIV)

Police received a call around 5:30 a.m. from a man who said he saw a woman lying in the roadway while he was driving through the area.

Detectives from the Macomb County Sheriff's Department are still investigating the case. They said Labellarte was staying with her boyfriend at the Ruth Motel and was hit by a car.

The boyfriend was taken into custody during the investigation. Police said he's being held at the Macomb County Jail.

A man staying in the motel told Local 4 he woke up to the lights and sirens.

"I woke up about 7:30 wondering why I had flashing lights in my window," he said. "I opened the door, and I was like, 'Wow. They've got everything closed down.' I walked over here. I was going to go to 7-Eleven to get a coffee. I was like, 'I can't go there,' and I looked and there was a body in the road."

Police are still working to learn the circumstances of what happened to Labellarte.

Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page.

