Clinton Township mom gives back during holidays to honor daughter

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Santa is getting some help from a woman in Clinton Township who spent the entire day driving around Metro Detroit delivering gifts to children and families in need.

Lori Mac has spent every December for the last 14 years rounding up donations and spending her own money to ensure children and less fortunate families won't have a hard time Christmas Day.

Mac's daughter was 16 years old when she was killed in a texting-and-driving collision, and helping others is a way to honor her.

"It keeps her alive," Mac said. "As long as you talk about somebody, they're here."

Maybe that's why Mac does it -- to make sure the children smile just as big as her daughter once did.

"She's the whole reason I started helping people," Mac said. "She inspired me."

