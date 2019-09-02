Clinton Township mother dies after 'horrendous beating' at hands of daughter, officials say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township woman has died weeks after a "horrendous beating" at the hands of her daughter left her on a ventilator with several broken bones and a brain bleed, officials said.

Ann Marie Walsh, of Clinton Township, was arraigned Aug. 16 on a charge of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse for allegedly neglecting, mistreating and abusing her mother, police said. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

After Walsh's mother died, prosecutors are expected to release upgraded charges Tuesday, according to authorities.

Clinton Township police said they were called Aug. 8 to a hospital due to concerns about a severely injured woman.

The woman was in unstable condition, incapacitated on a ventilator and had a brain bleed and numerous broken bones, officials said.

Police said Walsh and her mother were inside their Clinton Township apartment when the attack happened.

Investigators found dents in the walls and blood spatters throughout the mother's bedroom and on her bedding, according to authorities.

"The amount of abuse this elderly victim sustained is unbelievable," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "She has suffered a multitude of trauma, broken bones and even a brain bleed. No one deserves to be treated like this, especially by their own child."

Smith said Walsh was her mother's caregiver.

"It appears, however, nothing could be further from the truth as she left her mother lying on the floor for more than two days following this horrendous beating," Smith said.

Walsh was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on the original charge.

Anyone who suspects that a vulnerable adult has been neglected, abused or exploited is asked to call Adult Protective Services at 855-444-3911.

