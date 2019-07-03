Clinton Township police take suspected gunman into custody in Budd Park

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Clinton Township have taken a suspected gunman into custody in Budd Park.

They had shut down Clinton River Road, which is in the area. Residents were asked to remain inside with their doors locked since 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That order was lifted around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Police said they received reports of a man with a gun in the area Tuesday evening. They had been searching the area with a helicopter and drones.

"We sent in a drone. We had a chopper come over, and we were doing small increments of things because we didn't want someone to rush down there and have a bad experience," said Cpt. Bruce Wade, of the Clinton Township police.

The man was found passed out in the woods.

The park remained shut down Wednesday morning.

