Clinton Township woman charged after allegedly stealing, crashing Ferndale police cruiser

FERNDALE, Mich. - A Clinton Township woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole and crashed a Ferndale police cruiser last week.

Police 24-year-old Destiny Hawkin's joyride Friday morning ended with a crash on Detroit's west side.

A Ferndale police officer was on a routine medical call at Woodward Avenue and Nine Mile Road, officials said. He got out of the SUV and was just a few feet away when Hawkins jumped into the SUV and took off, according to authorities.

Witnesses said Hawkins was speeding down Seven Mile Road in the stolen SUV and struck a vehicle.

"I think it's ridiculous," the driver of the other vehicle said. "It's crazy out here, you know? It really doesn't make any sense. I mean, what if some children were out here or something, you know?"

Hawkins continued down Stoepel Street and eventually struck a parked vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers were trailing behind her and took her into custody after she struck the parked vehicle, police said.

Hawkins told police she just wanted to have some fun, authorities said.

She's charged with auto theft and fleeing and eluding.

