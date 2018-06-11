Cobo Art announces 'Jump' as June presentation for 'The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series'

DETROIT - Cobo Art announced June Digital Art Presentation "Jump" as part of the year-long "The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series."

"Jump" was created by Latinx-American artist Analisa Teachworth and will be the June showing. The film will appear on the Cobo Center’s Marquee video board on Washington Boulevard throughout June.

"Jump" is a short video with scenes of the artist's hometown in rural Michigan. The video focuses on how we presently exist through landscape, such as the simple act of swimming, only to be experienced in that moment of time.

“We’re thrilled by the array of art and creativity that the video series is contributing to Detroit,’’ said Lisa Canada, vice chair of Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and chair of Cobo Art. “Like Teachworth, each month’s featured artist is helping to broaden the way our visitors see and engage with Cobo Center and the city.’’

“The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series” is made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as part of its Knight Arts Challenge. Each month, a different artist will have the opportunity to have his or her work displayed.

“I’m excited to have this work in particular featured as part of 'The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series,'” said Teachworth. “It’s the perfect scale to help the focus of this work really jump out at viewers -- simple and everyday elements that can otherwise be easily overlooked.”

Teachworth has worked with a wide range of digital and physical mediums. Her work often depicts a social consciousness, her Hispanic ancestry, displacement and upbringing in the landscape of abandoned, industrial Detroit.

“The Big Screen: Cobo Center Marquee Series” is part of a new, ambitious public art initiative launched by the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority and the DRCFA Art Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.drcfa.org/.

