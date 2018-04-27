LIVE: Cobo Center in Detroit hosts national championships for high school robotics

National championships for high school robotics at Cobo Center in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The national championships for high school robotics are being held at Cobo Center in Detroit this week.

Tens of thousands of students are competing at the event.

"With all the heart-pounding thrills and team spirit of a professional sporting event, FIRST uses robotics as the backbone for the 'only sport where every kid can go pro,'" a message on FIRST Championship's website reads.

Through robotics, students from kindergarten to 12th grade can learn innovation and build skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

Competitions run through Saturday.

You can check in on the events in the live stream below:

