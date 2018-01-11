Community comes out in support of Oakland County deputy hit by car while trying to help others

WATERFORD, Mich. - Every table at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Waterford was filled Wednesday for a fundraiser in support of Oakland County Deputy David Hack.

It was a steady crowd all day and night as Hack remains in the intensive care unit. A driver hit Hack as he tried to help others near a high school in Rochester Hills last week. He was critically injured, and now the community is helping him.

"He loves to serve the community," brother Michael Hack said. "He loves the kids."

Police said it was an Oakland University student on her way to school that hit Hack.

His love for the community was evident from the youngsters who packed the restaurant. Many of them know Hack as "coach."

"I've known him for eight years now," Chandler Moore said. "He was my first baseball coach. He's family to me."

When family is needed, family shows up. Hack spends much of his time mentoring children on the field, so this was their way to show their feelings for him.

"We did not expect this," sister-in-law Janet Hack said "This is amazing."

"What I hear from the teachers and principal, he's so good to these kids," Michael Hack said. "They respect and love him."

"My mind is just all over the place because you never think it would happen, because he's such a good guy," Moore said. "I just hope for the best for him."

Besides the well wishes, people are donating money to help. The cash included 20 percent of every meal purchased at Buffalo Wild Wings, and it will help Hack's wife, who hasn't returned to work since the accident.

"If his wife wants to sit by his bedside until he comes home, then that's what I want her to do and not worry about anything,"

You can watch Jermont Terry's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.