Community health fair at Eastern Market aims to get Detroit residents healthy

DETROIT - People packed Eastern Market on Tuesday, but not for the typical day at the market.

It wasn’t about buying fresh fruits and veggies, but more about choosing life changing options.

“It’s so many resources here, for anybody to come and get help or assistance to whatever they need,” said Darrin Frazier, who attended the event.

Frazier was recently in a rough space and he just bounced back.

“I have told so many people that’s around here, that’s homeless, to come here and they get the resources they need,” Frazier said.

Many said an event like this is needed here in Metro Detroit, but often unheard of. They say the best part about today’s event is that it’s free.

“The vendors don’t pay and the people participating don’t pay. We don’t sell anything. Everything here is free,” said Norris Howard, with Central Integrated Health.

Howard said this health event offers more than just tracking your pulse and blood pressure. We’re talking about dental services, mental health services, shelters and Veterans Administration services.

“They can come in for an assessment and the VA Center will provide housing for them up to three months or longer if needed,” said Thasha Murphy with John Dingell VA Medical Center.

It’s a plan that helps many like Frazier. He said although he’s not where he wants to be, he’s just glad he’s not where he used to be.

“Come here, seek out these resources that would help you, become a better man or better woman,” Frazier said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.