Community mourns after fatal shooting in Detroit barbershop

DETROIT - The man suspected of shooting his co-worker has been taken into custody, and Leon Webb's family, co-workers and friends gathered to remember the life taken because of a simple argument.

Candles are lit and emotions are heavy outside the Final Kut barbershop, located at Littlefield Street and Seven Mile Road. A daughter is without her father and the community mourns the death of Webb.

The investigation revealed that, while Webb was at work at the Final Kut barbershop on Thursday, he got into an argument with another barber. Surveillance footage of the incident shows the fight spilled out of shop and onto the sidewalk. Webb won the fight and the two went back inside to work.

Love Webb, Leon Webb's sister, said the co-worker became upset that he didn't win the fight.

What followed left everyone inside the crowded shop shocked. Police said the co-worker went to his car, returned with a gun and aimed it right at Webb while Webb was cutting a child's hair.

"He died because he made sure the little boy in his chair did not get hit," said Love Webb,

As Leon Webb's family grieves, it also thinks about the man sitting in jail.

"You have two families at a loss," Love Webb said. "It makes no sense."

"You didn't have to grab the gun," said Leon Webb's father. "That's all I can say to you."

Webb's father hopes anyone who gets into an argument will learn from the tragic events involving his son and the co-worker.

"Sometimes it's best to think and walk away, instead of using that gun," he said.

