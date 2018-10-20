Community welcomes cleanup effort at Stein Park

DETROIT - A local park on Detroit’s west side got a new makeover on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to give Stein Park a new look.

It was a part of the plan to build a newer and better Stein Park.

“The kids drew their dream playground on what they wanted to see, talking about having the tallest slide, the thickest towers, an obstacle course, equipment for the high school kids,” said Jacob Stachler, of the KaBOOM Project.

Stachler said it all started with just a pen and piece of paper back in August.

Kids from the neighborhood decided to draw their dream playground. Months later, that vision has become reality.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Kenyetta Campbell. “There really has not been a place in this particular area for the kids, other than Rouge Park.”

The community surrounding the park is welcoming the changes.

“This neighborhood is really special, because there are so many committed folks that have lived around here for their entire lives,” said Megan Elliott.

Now they have something they can call their own.

This is the only playground in Detroit to be built as part of a broader effort led by the "Built to Play" initiative.

The city of Detroit, Skillman Foundation, General Motors and the Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance helped sponsor the event.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.