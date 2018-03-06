Concussion lawsuit hits Flint high school coach

FLINT, Mich. - A high school football coach is coming under fire after a former player alleges his influence ended his career.

Destin Julian was a junior on the Flint Hamady High School football team in 2015 when he took a hit during practice. His family said players and coaches saw clear, immediate signs of a concussion, but they allege his coach, Gary Lee, told him to not seek medical treatment or tell his parents.

"He influenced Destin to play the following Friday," David Sheiner, Seikally, Stewart & Bennet, P.C., said.

At the homecoming game, Julian played and took another hard hit to the head.

"He went to the sidelines and tried to take a drink of water and was unable to even swallow," Sheiner said. "He eventually went into a seizure. He was rushed to the hospital and stayed there for two days."

Julian never played again and according to a lawsuit filed by his family, those hits had immediate and lasting effects.

"He continues to have seizures, and they're very intermittent. Obviously, with something like seizures, they can happen at any time," Sheiner said. "And that's a real concern for him and for his family"

Julian's lawsuit is for an unspecified amount of money, but it's seeking potential lost wages and aims to send a message.

"This is something that affects him several years down the road and it's unfortunate because he loved the game of football and he had a promising future ahead of him in football or otherwise," Sheiner said. "That's compromised now."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.