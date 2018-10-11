Congressional candidate accused of assaulting wife in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A congressional candidate has been charged in a domestic violence case after he allegedly attacked his wife in Madison Heights, police said.

Officials said Brian Ellison was in a vehicle on John R Road between Progress and Heights drives around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got into a verbal argument with his wife, who was driving.

The 37-year-old woman put earbuds in her ears to ignore Ellison, who was yelling at her, according to authorities. She said he got angrier and started calling her names.

Ellison is accused of pulling the earbuds out of his wife's ears, scratching her cheek in the process.

Police said she pulled over, got out of the car and started to walk away. Ellison began following her, but then he went back to the car and drove home, leaving her to walk, according to officials.

This isn't Ellison's first trouble with the law. He was charged with obstructing government operations in June, and in August he was charged with parking in a prohibited zone and impeding traffic on separate occasions.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.